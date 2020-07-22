Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 22 2020
By
AFP

Giant 75-foot whale washes up on Indonesian beach

By
AFP

Wednesday Jul 22, 2020

This picture taken on July 21, 2020 shows local officials inspecting the bloated carcass of a whale near the shore in Kupang, in East Nusa Tenggara. A giant 23 metre (75 foot) whale briefly washed up near a beach in Indonesia but it was unclear how the enormous marine mammal died, a conservation official said on July 22. — AFP

KUPANG: A giant 23-metre (75-foot) whale briefly washed up near a beach in Indonesia but it was unclear how the enormous marine mammal died, a conservation official said Wednesday.

Curious onlookers crowded the shore of coastal Kupang city as officials scrambled to figure out what to do with the bloated carcass, which was first spotted on Tuesday.

But the giant creature was washed back to sea on Wednesday before it could be brought to shore for an examination.

"We think that it's a blue whale but we don't know what caused its death," said local conservation official Lidya Tesa Saputra.

"It looks like it didn't die here and may have been deceased for some time," she added.

Blue whales are the largest animals in existence, weighing up to 200 tons and growing as long as 32 metres.

The creature, whose tongue alone can weigh as much as an elephant, has an average lifespan of 80 to 90 years, according to National Geographic.

Seven pilot whales were found dead near Kupang last October.

Cross-currents off the beach pose a danger to whales as they can get caught between reefs close to shore.

In 2018, a sperm whale was found dead in Indonesia with more than 100 plastic cups and 25 plastic bags in its stomach, raising concerns about the Southeast Asian archipelago's massive marine rubbish problem.

More From World:

German court convicts 93-year old man for Nazi crimes

German court convicts 93-year old man for Nazi crimes
Saudi Arabia's King Salman undergoes successful surgery

Saudi Arabia's King Salman undergoes successful surgery
China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy

China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy
Joe Biden says Trump is ‘first’ racist US president

Joe Biden says Trump is ‘first’ racist US president
Mike Pompeo urges India to decrease dependence on China

Mike Pompeo urges India to decrease dependence on China
COVID-19 cases in S America soar past 4mn, Brazil and Argentina register record rise

COVID-19 cases in S America soar past 4mn, Brazil and Argentina register record rise
China launches unmanned probe to Mars

China launches unmanned probe to Mars

India-occupied Kashmir locks down, pilgrimage for Hindus off as virus cases surge

India-occupied Kashmir locks down, pilgrimage for Hindus off as virus cases surge
Arif Naqvi case: US prisons do not adhere to international human rights standards, lawyers claim

Arif Naqvi case: US prisons do not adhere to international human rights standards, lawyers claim
Pakistan in talks with Poland to establish Urdu chairs in universities

Pakistan in talks with Poland to establish Urdu chairs in universities
Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release birthday pictures of Prince George

Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release birthday pictures of Prince George
Study casts serious doubt on India's official virus numbers

Study casts serious doubt on India's official virus numbers

Latest

view all