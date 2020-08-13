Meghan Markle always saw Prince Charles as a 'second father' figure

Ever since Prince Charles took up the mantle and walked Meghan Markle down the aisle, she has considered him to be a ‘second father’ figure to her.

According to the autobiography Finding Freedom, Meghan formed a deep connection with her father-in-law, from the moment they were first introduced.

An extract from the book details, "Meghan had her own reasons for admiring her father-in-law, who had poignantly walked her down the aisle when her own father let her down.”

An insider close to the royal household also commented on their relationship, revealing that Meghan “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles” and that has been one thing “which has really changed her life for the better.”

Even a friend of the prince himself spoke out about their relationship, revealing that the Prince of Wales has "taken a real shine to Meghan. She's a sassy, confident, beautiful American. He likes very strong, confident women. She's bright, and she's self-aware, and I can see why they've struck up a very quick friendship.”

"The Prince of Wales has always been fond of people from the Arts, like Emma Thompson, who he's been mates with for years. Meghan ticks the boxes.” However, the biggest reason why Prince Charles loves Meghan is that “she's married to his beloved."