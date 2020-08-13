Can't connect right now! retry
FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday condemned India's killing of a "mentally challenged" teenage Pakistani-Hindu boy, saying it came amid a "propaganda campaign" by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson in response to a question from the media, "on the night of 8th August, a 17 year old civilian, Bero Mal, was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces in Nagarparkar Sector".

"This condemnable killing of the mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu comes in the backdrop of Indian misinformation and propaganda campaign against Pakistan including the so-called ‘infiltration’ across the border.

"Killing a mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu and crying ‘infiltration’, speaks volumes about the credibility of false Indian claims," the Foreign Office said.

It slammed the "baseless Indian propaganda" campaign, stressing that the Modi-led government could "not divert attention from India’s internal issues, the treatment of minorities in India and the unacceptable situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

