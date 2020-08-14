Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 14, 2020

Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farwell tour

Meghan Markle planned her iconic farewell tour outfits worth $34,569 very carefully in order to make a lasting impression.

In new royals book Finding Freedom, royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand discussed the making of Meghan's farewell tour’s most memorable looks.

“The pictures of the couple beaming under their umbrella as they arrived at the event went viral around the world,” they noted.

“The sparkling rain in the frame was pure coincidence, but the confident walk into Mansion House venue and Meghan’s blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham were carefully planned.”

The writer duo added that the Duchess's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, joked that she needed to “go out with a bang!”

Meghan in her last official royal engagement, she went out in a bright green Emilia Wickstead cape dress matching Prince William Chambers hat for Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Vanity Fair deemed it a “master class in revenge-dressing,” on par with the iconic little black dress Princess Diana wore the day her ex-husband, Prince Charles, admitted that he was cheating on her in 1994.

Meghan's other jaw-dropping looks included a blue Beckham number for the Endeavour Fund Awards and a red Safiyaa gown for the Mountbatten Music Festival.

More From Entertainment:

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day
Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan

Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan
Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary

Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary
Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show

Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show
'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'

'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'
Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'

Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'
Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning

Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning
Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor

Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor
National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway

National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway
Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video

Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video
'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

Trailer for Tom Holland's 'Devil All the Time' released

Trailer for Tom Holland's 'Devil All the Time' released

Latest

view all