Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan

Ayeza Khan has shared the first photo of her two-month-old pet dog and introduced the new family member with her fans on social media.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Mehar Posh actress shared sweet snaps of her cuddling up to the puppy and wrote, “Meet our new family member ‘Milan’”.

She also shared the date of the birth of Milan, saying, “Date of birth: 24th June 2020. #firstpetphoto.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



She also shared a photo of Milan with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

