Strong monsoon currents to hit Sindh on Friday

Thursday Aug 20, 2020

Strong monsoon currents are expected to hit Sindh from Friday to Monday. — Geo.tv/Files

Strong monsoon currents are expected to hit Sindh on Friday, the effects of which are expected to last till Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a statement on Thursday.

During the period, rain and wind-thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu, and Sibbi.

According to the statement, rain-thundershowers are also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D. G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rajanpur on Friday and Saturday.

At least 19 people had lost their lives during the recent spell of rains in Karachi, according to rescue officials.

