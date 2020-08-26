Can't connect right now! retry
Giraffe in Karachi's DHA back in the news again

Wednesday Aug 26, 2020

The owner of the pet giraffe had been warned six to seven months ago to not keep it at a residential area and shift it to a farmhouse. — Stills from video

KARACHI: Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Mahar on Wednesday said that a family in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood that has kept a pet giraffe does not have a valid license to do so.

The issue re-emerged after a person tweeted a small video clip of a giraffe amid the heavy monsoon rains.

Mahar said that neither the DHA administration nor the residents of the locality have launched a complaint in this regard.

He added that the owner of the pet giraffe had been warned six to seven months ago to not keep it at a residential area and shift it to a farmhouse.

Mahar said that DHA has laws and policies in place that govern its neighbourhoods.

He said that a permit to operate a mini zoo does not entitle one to house an elephant or giraffe.

"This was not clear in old format of mini zoo permit that is being added under new rules made by wildlife department," he wrote.

Mahar said the department will send a fresh request to the owner to shift the animal from the residential area.


