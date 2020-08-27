Karachi rains: Twitteratis laud 'real heroes' braving storms to protect people during calamity

During heavy spell of rain in Karachi, Pakistan Navy’s rescue and relief operation continued in various parts of the city. Photo PN

KARACHI: As the sixth spell of monsoon rains wreaks havoc in Pakistan's financial capital, flooding roads, clogging drains, and inundating houses, the real heroes — including Pakistan Army personnel, traffic police officials, and Rangers — were constantly seen serving people on roads, extending their services in these testing time of calamity.



Personnel of Sindh Rangers rescuing people through boats.

Many people took to Twitter to laud the security personnel's endless efforts in evacuating people, dubbing them as real and national heroes who were seen standing on flooded roads in the stormy weather without a worry of time.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) earlier prediction about light to moderate rain did not come true as heavy downpour pounded Karachi for hours on Thursday, flooding roads and underpasses.



The armed forces were seen engaged with their relief and rescue efforts in the drowning metropolis since Wednesday after monsoon spell left residents of several low-lying areas stranded and without help.

Rangers personnel help a man jump-start his broken down car. Twitter/via Geo.tv

A police officer and a traffic constable stand in rainwater alongside a tow truck. Twitter/via Geo.tv

A traffic constable stands in rainwater to help guide the traffic. Twitter/via Geo.tv

Rangers personnel help with rescue operations in Karachi. Twitter/via Geo.tv

A traffic constable stands in rainwater to help guide the traffic. Twitter/via Geo.tv

Rains sink Karachi's 90-year-old record

According to The News, the PMD had confirmed on Tuesday that the 90-year record of the monsoon downpour was broken after Monday's rainfall in Karachi.

The 90-year record was broken after a 345-millimetre downpour was recorded at Karachi’s PAF Faisal Base in August this year, making it the wettest month since 1931, which was previously recorded rainfall up to to 298.4mm in 1984, The News noted.

Back in 2007, PAF Masroor Base registered the highest rainfall, at 272mm, whereas the August 2020 downpour was recorded at 228.5mm — and still continues.

In 1979, 262.5mm of rainfall was recorded in MOS Old Airport, while the recent downpour was 168.9mm in the same area.

According to the PMD, 114mm of rainfall was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 83mm in Saddar, 81mm in Landhi, 77.8mm at University Road, 76.6mm in Nazimabad, 70.8mm in Saadi Town, 65.8mm at Jinnah International Airport, 49.8mm in North Karachi, and 42.8mm in Surjani, with the lowest in Keamari, at 21.9mm.