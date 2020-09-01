Prince Harry reveals his most adorable nickname for son Archie

Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s virtual Rugby League meeting on the event of the sport’s 125th anniversary revealed some adorable details about the prince’s son Archie.

According to a report by People magazine, Prince Harry spilled the beans about his favourite nickname for "our little man” right in the middle of the event.

Touching upon his love for Rugby, Prince Harry began by pointing out how he wants to share this love with his infant son. 

Reportedly, "What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game, because at the moment it's impossible to find any.”

"But I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League. I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months.”

