Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi today on a one-day visit to the city which was ravaged by torrential rains that triggered power outages and floods in the metropolis' main arteries last week.



The PML-N president paid a visit to different areas of Karachi, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Malir, where he met families of the victims and offered his condolences on the mishaps occurred during rain-related incidents.

“Witnessed extreme anger and anguish among the people during my visit to Malir and Gulistan-e-Johar. High time all stakeholders took this outrage as a WARNING and got down to fixing the rot. No shiny power point prez, social media trends / blame game can be alternative to service delivery,” he tweeted along with a video of him meeting the residents of the area.

The PML-N leader had arrived with party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal in Karachi on Wednesday morning to express his solidarity with the people of the city.



Speaking to the media earlier, Shehbaz advised the prime minister not to politicise the problems being faced by the people of Karachi and instead, help them.



“PM should not do politics and should work with the Sindh government,” he had said. He also added that the federal government should consult with the provincial government over the relief operations in the port city.

“Politics should not be done when Karachi is under water,” the former Punjab chief minister had said, adding that the city was facing “destruction”.

The opposition leader also questioned where were the funds announced by the federal government for Karachi when it had promised billions of rupees for the metropolis.

Earlier before departing from Lahore, the former Punjab chief minister had spoken to Geo News to say that he was coming to Karachi with "a message of solidarity" for the people of Sindh.



"After the destruction in Karachi due to [recent spell of] rains, everyone must work unitedly," he had said.



Speaking about three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz had said that he was undergoing medical treatment and would return to the country without delay as soon as his doctors allowed it.



