Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden were commoners before entering royal families

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden were commoners before entering royal families

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Princess Sofia of Sweden both were commoners before entering to royal family and the two shares some striking similarities due to their past life style.

Meghan Markle is a former actress, who during her studies, began playing small roles in TV and film. She was famous for her role in American legal drama Suits when she met Prince Harry.

Meghan became Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, however, the couple announced in January 2020 to step down from royal duties to become financially independent.

On the other hand, Sofia, who got married to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden in 2015, was also enjoying certain degree of fame before entering the royal family.

Sofia was a model and she participated in Swedish reality show Paradise Hotel.

Meghan and Sofia both were commoners and had no links to royals before marrying royalty.

However, Princess Sofia is amongst one of Megxit's huge critics and had recently said that she never wants a version of ‘Megxit’ in the Swedish royal family.

Sofia further said she would never resign like Meghan Markle.

More From Entertainment:

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem
Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane
Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Latest

view all