Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, treated her fans with a latest video and it has taken the internet by storm.

Esra, who has become a household name following her stellar performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, seems she is fond of playing musical instruments.

On Wednesday, Esra Bilgic turned to Instagram and shared a video clip in her story wherein the stunning actress could be seen trying her hand at piano.

The sweet video has left her fans awestruck and has taken the internet by storm.

Earlier, Esra who essays the role of Halime Sultan had treated her fans with a video wherein she can be seen playing Ukulele and singing her favourite song.

In another Instagram post, she posted an adorable photo holding a guitar. She captioned it, “It’s me again. (We’re just getting started.)”

On the work front, Esra will next be seen in crime drama Ramo, which will premiere in the last week of September.

More From Entertainment:

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'
Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem
Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane
Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Latest

view all