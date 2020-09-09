Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, treated her fans with a latest video and it has taken the internet by storm.



Esra, who has become a household name following her stellar performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, seems she is fond of playing musical instruments.

On Wednesday, Esra Bilgic turned to Instagram and shared a video clip in her story wherein the stunning actress could be seen trying her hand at piano.

The sweet video has left her fans awestruck and has taken the internet by storm.

Earlier, Esra who essays the role of Halime Sultan had treated her fans with a video wherein she can be seen playing Ukulele and singing her favourite song.

In another Instagram post, she posted an adorable photo holding a guitar. She captioned it, “It’s me again. (We’re just getting started.)”

On the work front, Esra will next be seen in crime drama Ramo, which will premiere in the last week of September.