When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Queen Elizabeth defended her daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex after the latter made controversial remarks about the British royal family.

Sophie is said to have made the remarks about the family while in talks for a job with a reporter pretending to be man in need of her PR services.

According to Daily Express, the Queen issued a statement in support of her daughter-in-law despite the uproar caused by the comments.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has opened up about the matter in Channel 5's 'Edward&Sophie?".



"They were upset for Sophie, that she'd actually being caught in this sting, not upset by what had been said because these were allegations.

"I'm not sure we ever heard a tape recording so they were allegations. They had not been proven."

In a statement issued by the Queen, the monarch said, "The Queen deplores the entrapment, subterfuge, innuendo and untruth to which the Earl and Countess have been subjected to in recent days."



