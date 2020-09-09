Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Queen Elizabeth defended her daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex after the latter made controversial remarks about the British royal family.

Sophie is said to have made the remarks about the family while in talks for a job with a reporter pretending to be man in need of her PR services.

According to Daily Express, the Queen issued a statement in support of her daughter-in-law despite the uproar caused by the comments.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has opened up about the matter in Channel 5's 'Edward&Sophie?". 

"They were upset for Sophie, that she'd actually being caught in this sting, not upset by what had been said because these were allegations.

"I'm not sure we ever heard a tape recording so they were allegations. They had not been proven."

In a statement issued by the Queen, the monarch said,  "The Queen deplores the entrapment, subterfuge, innuendo and untruth to which the Earl and Countess have been subjected to in recent days."


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane
Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover
Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden were commoners before entering royal families

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden were commoners before entering royal families
'Leaving Jennifer Aniston was heartbreaking yet gentle,' recalls Justin Theroux

'Leaving Jennifer Aniston was heartbreaking yet gentle,' recalls Justin Theroux

Latest

view all