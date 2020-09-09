Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced on Wednesday that the last date of filing income tax returns for the year 2020-21 will be September 30.



FBR Spokesperson Nadeem Hussain, in a briefing, announced the launch of a tax filing mobile phone application which would make the entire process simple for filers.



"Tax filers will be able to submit their returns using its newly launched user-friendly mobile application," he said.



The app also features a new and simplified tax return form to facilitate filers to file their returns with ease. "You will feel it very easy to use it and file income tax returns," said Member Inland Revenue FBR, Ch Muhammad Tarique.



He said that the board also intends to launch an awareness campaign to educate people as well as its own staff on how to use the application, adding that it would also consider attaching a help guide with the application to help consumers resolve issues at their own.

He said that currently, the application was available in English language only, however the board would consider launching its Urdu version to facilitate the maximum number of people.

Tarique said that the board would also introduce pre-filler forms to save consumers’ time in filing the information every time they fill the form.

Minimum possibility of data theft, says FBR



To a question, he said that there was minimal possibility of data theft from the FBR system.

He said that the FBR could allow a third party to make applications through which consumers could file tax returns, adding that around three consultants have approached the bureau to develop the application through which the tax returns could be filed in the IRIs system of FBR.

Talking about people who could face problems in filing their tax returns, Tarique said that the board had also established help desks to provide assistance to the people who face difficulties the process.

Spokesperson FBR, Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi said that the FBR had also added a new page in income tax filer application for traders to file their income tax return.