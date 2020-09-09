Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
APP

Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR

By
APP

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced on Wednesday that the last date of filing income tax returns for the year 2020-21 will be September 30.

FBR Spokesperson Nadeem Hussain, in a briefing, announced the launch of a tax filing mobile phone application which would make the entire process simple for filers.

"Tax filers will be able to submit their returns using its newly launched user-friendly mobile application," he said.

The app also features a new and simplified tax return form to facilitate filers to file their returns with ease. "You will feel it very easy to use it and file income tax returns," said Member Inland Revenue FBR, Ch Muhammad Tarique.

He said that the board also intends to launch an awareness campaign to educate people as well as its own staff on how to use the application, adding that it would also consider attaching a help guide with the application to help consumers resolve issues at their own.

He said that currently, the application was available in English language only, however the board would consider launching its Urdu version to facilitate the maximum number of people.

Tarique said that the board would also introduce pre-filler forms to save consumers’ time in filing the information every time they fill the form.

Minimum possibility of data theft, says FBR

To a question, he said that there was minimal possibility of data theft from the FBR system.

He said that the FBR could allow a third party to make applications through which consumers could file tax returns, adding that around three consultants have approached the bureau to develop the application through which the tax returns could be filed in the IRIs system of FBR.

Talking about people who could face problems in filing their tax returns, Tarique said that the board had also established help desks to provide assistance to the people who face difficulties the process.

Spokesperson FBR, Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi said that the FBR had also added a new page in income tax filer application for traders to file their income tax return.

More From Business:

Two men allegedly rape woman after robbing her in Lahore's Gujjarpura

Two men allegedly rape woman after robbing her in Lahore's Gujjarpura
Asad Umar stresses speedy work on Karachi development projects

Asad Umar stresses speedy work on Karachi development projects
Pakistan Army responds to Indian firing at LoC, inflicts 'heavy losses in terms of men and material'

Pakistan Army responds to Indian firing at LoC, inflicts 'heavy losses in terms of men and material'
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR
UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing

UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing
AIG Yasin a 'brother officer', no issues with him or anyone: IGP Ghani

AIG Yasin a 'brother officer', no issues with him or anyone: IGP Ghani
Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in 5th generation warfare: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in 5th generation warfare: Gen Bajwa
Coronavirus vaccine: CanSino Phase 3 trial set to begin this month in Pakistan

Coronavirus vaccine: CanSino Phase 3 trial set to begin this month in Pakistan
Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

NAB approves multiple investigations into KP Billion-Tree Tsunami Project

NAB approves multiple investigations into KP Billion-Tree Tsunami Project
Men shoot dead transgender woman, wound another in Peshawar

Men shoot dead transgender woman, wound another in Peshawar
Bilawal urges federal govt to declare agricultural emergency

Bilawal urges federal govt to declare agricultural emergency

Latest

view all