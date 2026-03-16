Banks to remain closed on March 23

State Bank of Pakistan building is seen in this undated image. — SBP/File

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday on Monday, March 23, on the occasion of 'Pakistan Day'.

"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on March 23, 2026 (Monday) being public holiday on the occasion of 'Pakistan Day' as declared by the Government of Pakistan," the central bank said on Monday.

The nation celebrates Pakistan Day every year on March 23 to commemorate the adoption of the Lahore Resolution on the same day in 1947, which called for the creation of an independent sovereign state for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

The historic event took place at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, marking a significant development in the achievement of a separate country.

With the announcement of March 23 as a bank holiday, bank employees will enjoy a four-day holiday this Eid ul Fitr.

The government has announced Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, as Eid ul Fitr holidays, while March 22 falls on Sunday, followed by the March 23 holiday.

Experts have suggested that Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on March 21, with Pakistanis expected to observe a 30-day Ramadan.

"The new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH is expected to be born on March 19, 2026, at 06:23 PST," the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said in a statement.

"At the time of sunset on March 19, 2026, the age of the new moon will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes, with an estimated 28-minute interval between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal belt," it added.

However, Suparco said the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make the final decision regarding the sighting of the crescent and the commencement of Eid ul Fitr across the country.