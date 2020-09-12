Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 12 2020
Ertugrul's Halime Sultan plays role of a modern girl in new thriller

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who enthralled fans with her role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has shared a stunning post about her upcoming action thriller.

Esra took to Instagram on Friday and shared the screengrab of her upcoming crime drama 'Ramo', in which she would be seen playing an action role to mesmerise fans.

The much-adored actress has won the hearts of her admirers in her previous dramas and seemingly going to draw more applause with her character in the new show.

Taking to Instagram, Esra also shared a new poster of Ramo on her Instagram and wrote: "Friday evening, September 18."


