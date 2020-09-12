Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth II’s guards who were recently hit by a mega scandal, have now been raided by the police.

The military and civilian police’s joint large-scale drugs raid on the soldiers guarding the monarch was initiated near the Windsor Castle after they were tested positive for cocaine following a riverside bash earlier this month.

The Mirror reported that nearly 200 guards from 1st Battalion The Welsh Guards had drug tests conducted at their barracks after a handful had earlier broken COVID-19 rules at a boozy party.

As many as 30 officers of the Royal Military Police and civilian officials conducted a raid with a sniffer dog with the soldiers’ bank cards, wallets and other possessions thoroughly searched and tested.

At least five guards were found with their bank cards holding traces of Class A drugs, cocaine and ecstasy.

While they weren’t taken into custody, the report revealed that the soldiers were given a warning about a regular drug screening.

The tabloid cited a senior military source as saying: “The Queen has been made aware of the situation and takes a great deal of interest in her guardsmen.”

