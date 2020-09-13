Can't connect right now! retry
Lindsay Lohan sued by HarperCollins for taking away money for a book she never wrote

American actor Lindsay Lohan has been hit with a $400,000 lawsuit by publisher HarperCollins.

According to court papers cited by outlets, the Mean Girls star landed in hot water after the publishing house sued the actor for never delivering the manuscript for which a deal was signed nearly six years ago.

As per the court papers filed on Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, Lohan and her company Crossheart Productions had signed a contract with HarperCollins on March 24, 2014 with the agreement stating that the book will be ready for release the following year.

The actor was also handed over an advance payment of $365,000 for the deal. However, Lohan’s manuscript was never materialized despite her being given an extension of two years up until March 15, 2017.

Her representatives were informed by the publishing giant about her contract getting terminated while also being issued orders for a repayment of the payment made to the star.

“By failing to return the money to the Plaintiff upon the Defendants’ breach of the agreement, the Defendants have received a windfall and have been unjustly enriched,” claims the suit.

HarperCollins lawyer Jeffrey Maidenbaum, commenting on the matter detailed: “She did not turn in a manuscript and the book was never published.”

The Freaky Friday actor’s book was supposed to be centered on her personal diary that she maintained during her troubled past and her time spent at a rehab in 2013.

The deal was reportedly worth $1million. 

