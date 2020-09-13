Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s marriage marred by duke’s infidelity claims

Reports encircling Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s once-weakening marriage owing to the former's infidelity rumours, seem be haunting him even now.



According to an extensive report by the Daily Mail, citing the second exclusive passage of the upcoming exclusive biography, addresses the Duke of Edinburgh’s infidelity claims.

The book gives an insight into how Philip had reacted to the news of his wife taking on the throne.

His best friend, Mike Parker recalled how Philip responded in the Kenyan bush when news of King George VI’s unexpected death came.

"He looked absolutely flattened, as if the whole world had collapsed in on in him. He saw immediately that the idyll of his life and of their life together had come to an end,” said Parker who had accompanied the royal couple on their tour back then.

“He put a newspaper over his face and just remained like that for about five minutes, remembered Pamela Mountbatten, Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting. The shock of what had happened and the enormity of the consequences briefly disconnected him,” he said.

Former diplomat Sir Evelyn Shuckburgh recalled the time the Queen stepped back in the country with her new role following the death of her father.

“There was a touching picture of the Queen walking down the steps of the aircraft with the Privy Council lined up to meet her. One could just see the backs of their heads: Winston Churchill, Clement Attlee, Anthony Eden and so on,” he said.

All the while, Philip waited for his turn to exit the plane, knowing at the back of his mind how his family’s structure and his role has changed forever with the shadows of his wife’s crown taking over him.

Philip harked back to that time years later, saying: “I suppose I naturally filled that position. People used to come to me and ask me what to do. In 1952, the whole thing changed, very, very quickly.”

Parker claims, it had been “very difficult” for Philip to excluded from everything as the Queen now had more engagements with the Prime Minister and ample state documents and Foreign Office telegram to attend to.

“In the Navy, he was in command of his own ship, literally. At Clarence House, it was very much his show. When he got to Buckingham Palace, all that changed,” said Parker.

“Philip was constantly being squashed, snubbed, ticked off, rapped over the knuckles. It was intolerable,” he said further.

All of that resulted in Philip attending the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, spending five months away from his family.

In midst of this, his friend Mike Parker went through a divorce with Eileen Parker over claims of infidelity. While it took a media storm to lay to rest the buzz around the duke’s closest aide, the onus naturally fell on the Queen and Philip’s marriage as well.

Soon after, news broke out about Philip’s alleged affairs, which till date, have still been circulating.

His alleged links with actor Pat Kirkwood have been the talk of town since the past fifty years after he was spotted monopolizing Pat on the dancefloor which led to rumours sparking about Pat being Philip’s mistress.

She had said while talking to a reporter one: “I would have had a happier and easier life if Prince Philip, instead of coming uninvited to my dressing room, had gone home to his pregnant wife on the night in question.”