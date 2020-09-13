Kate Middleton touches upon her secret tricks to a successful outing with children

Kate Middleton makes sure to carry a number of things to keep her children entertained when out and about

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising the future of the British crown, they have made it their top priority to ensure that their children grow up with the most normal upbringings possible.



With Kate being such a hands-on mom at that, there are a number of secret tricks she employs to make sure her children enjoy public royal engagements without feeling bored or grumpy.

During one such event back in July of 2019, when the family went out to witness a polo game with Prince Harry, the mother-of-three made sure to pack a day filled with fun and merry in the boot of her car.

From snacks to drinks and a wide array of picnic items like carrot batons, pepper slices, cookies and flapjacks, the children were spotted enjoying a day in the grass by many royal fans.

According to snaps taken at the event, it is evident that Kate makes sure to give her children her undivided attention when they are out and about.

Body language expert Patti Wood spoke to Express.UK, saying “Every time we see Kate out with her children, it’s apparent that they are always her priority.”

“Instead of paying attention to the cameras or reporters, Kate is communicating to her children that this moment is about their family more than anything. It is a way of creating a special memory despite the pomp and circumstance.”

“Not even a hoard of cameras can sway her fun and caring nature, Wood states, “Oftentimes you will catch Kate and William with big, toothy grins and open mouths. These contagious smiles definitely indicate spontaneous joy. The expert also noted, “Time and time again, Kate proves that her focus is on her children – not anyone else.”

A separate body language expert, Blanca Cobb also chimed in on the conversation saying, “She’s constantly scanning to make sure they are okay. “It’s as if she’s taking an emotional temperature reading to make sure that everything is alright.”