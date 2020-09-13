Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
Kristen Bell next in line to take over Ellen DeGeneres’s show?

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres may have tried her best to clear her name but the comedian’s crumbled social repute is unlikely to rise again.

Word on the street is that the talk show host’s career will be reaching its end eventually, despite DeGeneres returning for a new season.

According to a report by OK! magazine, citing a source, Hollywood star Kristen Bell is a likely successor of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, owing to her growing fan-base on EllenTube with her show Momsplaining with Kristen Bell.

As per the report, The Good Place actor is a favourite to take over since she has appeared on the show ample times and is also one of the most adored celebrities in Hollywood.

A fan reacted to the news on Reddit, saying: “She has a great, bubbly personality and seems very likable and ‘real’. I’d be OK with this.”

However, a few claim that the actor is over-qualified to be a day-time host. “I love Kristen Bell, but don’t make her a daytime show host. She’s too talented to spread her time thin when she could be working on TV and movies,” said one fan.

