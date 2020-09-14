Can't connect right now! retry
MPA's husband punched judge over traffic dispute outside parliament, CCTV footage reveals

Monday Sep 14, 2020

As per the details, there was a dispute between the vehicles at the Parliament House over the crossing of the traffic signal.

ISLAMABAD: Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja’s spouse allegedly physically assaulted Additional Sessions Judge Malik Jahangir near Parliament House over a traffic dispute, CCTV footage revealed on Monday.

Raja’s husband, Chaudhry Khurram, allegedly punched the judge and broke his nose and inflicted other injuries on the judge's eyes and lips, as well as on his left leg.

As per sources, there was an altercation between two vehicles outside Parliament House over the crossing of a traffic signal.

When the two vehicles reached the fuel station near the Foreign Office, Khurram, helped by his driver, opened the door of the Additional Sessions Judge's car and slapped the judge.

In response, the judge drew his pistol and fired two or three shots at Khurram's feet, but did not manage to hurt him or anyone.

As soon as information was received regarding the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Secretariat Police Station reached the spot and both parties were shifted to the police station.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Qayyum led the medical examination of injured Judge Jahangir Awan at Polyclinic Hospital and obtained a preliminary medico-legal report.

Police also obtained footage of the incident, but to prevent media coverage of the incident, a large number of lawyers, judges, and relatives of the two parties rushed to the spot to seek consent from both sides and settle the matter.

