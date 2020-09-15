Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Reuters

Bahrain's minister says Israel deal protects country's interests amid Iran threat

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020. REUTERS

DUBAI: Bahrain’s interior minister on Monday said that normalising ties with Israel strengthens Bahrain's strategic partnership with the United States and protects Bahrain’s interests amid an ongoing threat from Iran.

“It is not an abandonment of the Palestinian cause ... it is to strengthen Bahrainis’ security and their economic stability,” minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said in a statement.

Bahrain on Friday said it would normalise relations with Israel, following the path of the UAE who declared it would do the same a month ago, in moves forged partly through shared fears of Iran.

“Iran has chosen to behave in a dominating way in several forms and has become a constant danger that harms our internal security,” Khalifa said, adding that it was wise to forestall dangers.

Read more: Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

The small Gulf state of Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, is ruled by the Al Khalifa family. The government often accuses Iran of seeking to subvert Bahrain.

Bahrain has suffered ongoing unrest since a failed uprising in 2011. It is also striving to bring down its deficit.

Manama was bailed out in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from wealthy Gulf neighbours to avoid a credit crunch. The International Monetary Fund has said it expects Bahrain’s fiscal deficit to jump to 15.7% of gross domestic product this year from 10.6% in 2019.

Bahrain and Israel’s defence ministers held their first publicly acknowledged phone call on Monday, and another pair of ministers separately discussed commercial possibilities between the two countries.

More From World:

Peace deals close between Israel and 'five or six' other countries: Trump

Peace deals close between Israel and 'five or six' other countries: Trump
US mediation an assurance that suspension of Israeli annexations will hold: UAE official

US mediation an assurance that suspension of Israeli annexations will hold: UAE official
Firefights in Lebanon put out third blaze following deadly blast

Firefights in Lebanon put out third blaze following deadly blast
Navalny says he is 'able to breathe on my own' in first remarks since alleged poisoning

Navalny says he is 'able to breathe on my own' in first remarks since alleged poisoning
Iran hits back at Trump, warns US from committing 'strategic mistake'

Iran hits back at Trump, warns US from committing 'strategic mistake'

UAE, Bahrain to make history today by normalising ties with Israel

UAE, Bahrain to make history today by normalising ties with Israel

China COVID-19 vaccine may be ready for public in November, says official

China COVID-19 vaccine may be ready for public in November, says official
New Delhi has become ‘rape capital’ of the world due to obscenity in Bollywood: PM Imran

New Delhi has become ‘rape capital’ of the world due to obscenity in Bollywood: PM Imran
US eases China travel advisory from 'Do Not Travel' to 'Reconsider Travel'

US eases China travel advisory from 'Do Not Travel' to 'Reconsider Travel'
World doing little to prepare for future pandemics: monitor

World doing little to prepare for future pandemics: monitor
Kate Middleton may never share same title as Princess Charlotte?

Kate Middleton may never share same title as Princess Charlotte?
The Queen’s return to Buckingham Palace is ‘symbolically important’ for citizens: report

The Queen’s return to Buckingham Palace is ‘symbolically important’ for citizens: report

Latest

view all