Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's pregnancy rumours emerge once again

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Meghan Markle is pregnant with second child with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked rumours about their second child once again on the internet.

Rumours are abuzz, that the Duchess of Sussex might be expecting her second child and has reportedly requested best friend Amal Clooney to throw her a baby shower.

As per the reports circulating on the internet, Meghan who recently celebrated the first birthday of her son Archie, is may be expecting a girl this time.

Rumours about the duchess's pregnancy have been circulating since quite a while but have been getting refuted. Therefore, fans need to keep their fingers crossed and await the confirmation.

According to the reports, Clooney was among the people who organized a lavish baby shower for Meghan in New York before the birth son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced to step down from the royal duties, recently signed a multi-million deal with the streaming giant Netflix to produce films and documentaries under their production company.

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Latest

view all