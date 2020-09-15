Meghan Markle's pregnancy rumours emerge once again

Meghan Markle is pregnant with second child with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked rumours about their second child once again on the internet.



Rumours are abuzz, that the Duchess of Sussex might be expecting her second child and has reportedly requested best friend Amal Clooney to throw her a baby shower.

As per the reports circulating on the internet, Meghan who recently celebrated the first birthday of her son Archie, is may be expecting a girl this time.

Rumours about the duchess's pregnancy have been circulating since quite a while but have been getting refuted. Therefore, fans need to keep their fingers crossed and await the confirmation.

According to the reports, Clooney was among the people who organized a lavish baby shower for Meghan in New York before the birth son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced to step down from the royal duties, recently signed a multi-million deal with the streaming giant Netflix to produce films and documentaries under their production company.