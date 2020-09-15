Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kanye West dubs the music industry a ‘modern day slave ship’ following threat

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Kanye West dubs the music industry a ‘modern day slave ship’ following threat

Kanye West recently took to Twitter in a raging rant and urged his fans to ‘stop killing each other’ and ‘respect each other’.

The rapper began by comparing himself to the historically religious figure Moses and claimed, “I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter.”

“I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

“Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk.”

Per the now-deleted post, the singer claimed, “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

After dubbing himself the ‘new Moses’ West went on to say, “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships.”

Later on he posted another flurry of tweets urging the population to ‘evolve’ and ‘use the government money and buy land’.


More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to reach in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to reach in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Latest

view all