NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly passed the Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 on Tuesday, aimed at using new techniques to investigate terrorism and its financing.



The bill was moved by Faheem Khan, according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

The legislation is an important one as it seeks to implement laws against terror financing and money laundering so that Pakistan does not make the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) black list.

The Bill states that for 60 days the investigation officer will have a permit to use certain techniques to ascertain where the money to fund the terrorist activity was received from. These techniques include tracking down communications and monitoring the computer systems of the suspects.

A written request to the court can be given to obtain an extension for 60 more days.

Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 introduced

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was also introduced in the House today. The Bill, introduced by Amjad Ali Khan, proposed amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, penalising the intentional ridiculing and defaming of the armed forces of Pakistan or any of its member.

A person guilty of such offence will be punished with imprisonment for a term up to two years or fined for up to Rs500,000.

The purpose of this amendment is "to prevent hatred and disrespectful behavior against the armed forces", stated Radio Pakistan.