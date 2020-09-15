Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

The National Assembly. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly passed the Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 on Tuesday, aimed at using new techniques to investigate terrorism and its financing. 

The bill was moved by Faheem Khan, according to a report by Radio Pakistan

The legislation is an important one as it seeks to implement laws against terror financing and money laundering so that Pakistan does not make the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) black list.  

The Bill states that for 60 days the investigation officer will have a permit to use certain techniques to ascertain where the money to fund the terrorist activity was received from. These techniques include tracking down communications and monitoring the computer systems of the suspects.

A written request to the court can be given to obtain an extension for 60 more days. 

Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 introduced 

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was also introduced in the House today. The Bill, introduced by Amjad Ali Khan, proposed amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, penalising the intentional ridiculing and defaming of the armed forces of Pakistan or any of its member.

A person guilty of such offence will be punished with imprisonment for a term up to two years or fined for up to Rs500,000.

The purpose of this amendment is "to prevent hatred and disrespectful behavior against the armed forces", stated Radio Pakistan

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family
Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14

British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14
Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police

Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week

Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week
India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf

India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf
Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays

Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays
Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project

Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif
References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office

References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office
Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest

view all