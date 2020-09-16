Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Govt has frozen 964 properties of proscribed organisations, Senate told

The efforts are aimed at meeting the requirements set out by the Financial Action Task Force for Pakistan to exit its "grey list". — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Provincial home departments have frozen 964 properties of proscribed organisations under United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019, issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was stated in a written reply to a question submitted by the Ministry of Interior in the Senate.

The question was raised by a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lawmaker Mushtaq Ahmed and was responded to in detail by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

As per the written reply, the action was carried out against entities designated as proscribed by the UN.

A total of 611 properties of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and it's charity arm Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and eight of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) have been frozen in Punjab, followed by 108 of JUD/FIF and 29 of JeM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80 of JUD/FIF and three of JeM in Sindh, and 30 of JUD/FIF and one of JeM in Balochistan.

Likewise, 17 properties of JUD/FIF and four of JeM in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and 61 of JUD/FIF and 12 of JeM in AJK were frozen.

The efforts are aimed at meeting the requirements set out by the Financial Action Task Force for Pakistan to exit its "grey list".

