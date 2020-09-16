Taylor Swift sends world's best gift to Katy Perry's baby with a sweet note

Singer Taylor Swift has sent a beautiful handmade gift to Katy Perry's newly born baby, called Daisy.

Katy Perry and her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, a baby girl , at the end of August. Since then, it seems that the music sensation has been embroidering a silk baby pink blanket for the little one.

The singer also sent a handwritten letter to Katy and Orlando: "When I was a baby, my most […] possession was a tiny silk," she wrote.

Sharing her pleasure after receiving the world's best gift, Katy Perry took to Instagram and shared the snapshot and wrote: "Miss Daisy adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognisable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

