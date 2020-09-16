Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift sends world's best gift to Katy Perry's baby with a sweet note

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Singer Taylor Swift has sent a beautiful handmade gift to Katy Perry's newly born baby, called Daisy.

Katy Perry and her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, a baby girl , at the end of August. Since then, it seems that the music sensation has been embroidering a silk baby pink blanket for the little one.

The singer also sent a handwritten letter to Katy and Orlando: "When I was a baby, my most […] possession was a tiny silk," she wrote.

Sharing her pleasure after receiving the world's best gift, Katy Perry took to Instagram and shared the snapshot and wrote: "Miss Daisy adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognisable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

The post also includes a snippet of Taylor's handwritten letter to Katy and Orlando.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana
Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate
Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'
ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

Latest

view all