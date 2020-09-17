Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles becomes patron of Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Charles has become a patron of the Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade.

He assumes the position as the organisation called JLGB marks its 125th anniversary this year.

The announcement was made by the JLGB on its website on Tuesday. 

It said the patronage of the Prince of Wales will help transform the organisation for a new generation due to his care for the youth of the United Kingdom.

“We are delighted and honoured to have the recognition and support of His Royal Highness, evermore so during these uncertain times,” said Lord Levy, JLGB’s President, in a statement on its official website.

According to the website, the organization was established in order to “offer essential life skills and experiences to help young Jewish people transition from empowered youth to engaged young adult.”

It further said, "The organisation also helps to position young people as future leaders of society and to “remove barriers to participation and offer training and development in a fun, flexible yet safe, structured environment and so enable each and every young Jewish person to reach their future potential.”

