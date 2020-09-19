Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

SBP launches USD Naya Pakistan Certificates for Resident Pakistanis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched the Naya Pakistan Certificates with attractive returns over different maturities for the rersident Pakistanis who have a Foreign Currency Roshan Digital Account. 

The newly-launched certificates are the foreign currency-denominated debt securities of the Government of Pakistan.

Announcing on its website, the central bank said the resident Pakistanis who have declared assets abroad with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) can open a Foreign Currency Roshan Digital Account. The resident Pakistanis, who have this account will be entitled to [among other facilities] invest in the NP Certificates with higher returns. 

The central bank has provided important information as to how you can open the account and manage it.

Opening an Account

1. Physically visit participating banks. The account can be opened by visiting a branch of any of the following 8 partner banks in Pakistan: Bank Alfalah, Faysal Bank, Habib Bank, MCB, Meezan, Samba, Standard Chartered, and UBL.

2. Follow usual process. The standard account opening process for resident Pakistanis will apply.

3. Provide tax return. In addition to standard documents required for KYC/CDD, the latest tax return including wealth statement filed with the FBR duly showing declaration/ disclosure of assets held abroad will be required.

4. Joint account facility. The account can be opened jointly with another resident Pakistani.

Using the Account

Feeding the Account. The account can be fed with remittances received from abroad through banking channels. Feeding from local sources is not allowed.

Banking Services. All banking services allowed through digital channels will be available with the account e.g. internet/mobile banking, ATM/ Debit cards. The bank may also issue a cheque book to the account holder, if required.

Investments. The account can be used to invest in foreign currency-denominated debt securities of the government of Pakistan, notably the USD Naya Pakistan Certificates, as well as foreign currency deposit schemes of the banks. Profit from these investments and disinvestment proceeds can also be credited in the account.

Payments. Transfer and payment to any person within or outside Pakistan is allowed.

Withdrawal. Cash withdrawal is available in either foreign currency or in equivalent Pak Rupees.

Full Repatriability. Funds in the accounts can be repatriated abroad anytime without any prior approval from SBP or the bank.

More From Business:

FDI increases by 40% in first two months of FY21

FDI increases by 40% in first two months of FY21
Large-scale manufacturing rebounding thanks to early control of COVID-19: Umar

Large-scale manufacturing rebounding thanks to early control of COVID-19: Umar
COVID-19 may cause one million jobs cuts in Britain: study

COVID-19 may cause one million jobs cuts in Britain: study
IMF asks Pakistan to hike gas, electricity tariff

IMF asks Pakistan to hike gas, electricity tariff
Foreigners exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan: Jahangir

Foreigners exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan: Jahangir
UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing

UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing
Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR

Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR
Karachi businessmen demand power distribution licences for private sector

Karachi businessmen demand power distribution licences for private sector
France's economy set to bounce back as lockdown measures lifted

France's economy set to bounce back as lockdown measures lifted
President Alvi urges foreign investors to benefit from Pakistan's liberal investment policy

President Alvi urges foreign investors to benefit from Pakistan's liberal investment policy
Development work in Karachi needed to improve Pakistan's economy: Hafeez Shaikh

Development work in Karachi needed to improve Pakistan's economy: Hafeez Shaikh
TikTok announces partnership with Pakistani digital ad agency

TikTok announces partnership with Pakistani digital ad agency

Latest

view all