Saturday Sep 19 2020
Lili Reinhart gives her ‘unpopular opinion’ on Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's reunion

With Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's virtual table-read reunion making headlines, Lili Reinhart came out to showcase her mounting displeasure and gave her ‘unpopular opinion’ regarding the hearsay and circulating gossip.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston undeniably are exes who can leave the internet gushing, despite a looming pandemic hanging over their heads. So much so that fan obsession has reached a point where even the couple find the attention ‘hysterical’.

From a brief backstage encounter at the SAG Awards to a table read for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High, news of their ‘spark’ seem greatly exaggerated to those within the industry.

Lili Reinhart is one such addition to Hollywood who is not afraid to dish her ‘unpopular opinion’ out in public. Sharing her displeasure towards the attention, Lili took to Twitter and claimed, "Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace.”


