Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Tom Hardy to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond: report

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die" will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the British secret agent.

The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and is now scheduled to hit the theaters in November.

Thevulcanreporter.com  has confirmed that Tom Hardy will be Daniel's successor as the MI6 agent in the popular franchise.

James Bond has been portrayed by actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan before Daniel Craig.


