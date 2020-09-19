Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 19 2020
'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Ahead of her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cried after her meeting with students at Buckingham Palace.

According to UK's The Sun newspaper, Meghan got emotional after she was left alone with palace staff before heading to Westminster Abbey in March.

"She broke down in tears after talking with students from Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU)," said the newspaper.

The Duke and Duchess have parted ways with the British royal family and are now living in the United States.

The royal couple recently faced backlash after they signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry would produce shows and documentaries for the streaming giant as part of the agreement.

Some reports claimed that British royal family is also opposed to the couple's deal with Netflix.

