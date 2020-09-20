Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet

Eminem on Saturday broke his social media silence by posting a tweet.

Those who were expecting the rapper to react to the ceasefire offer made by his nemesis Nick Cannon were left disappointed to see that the Detroit native's tweet was about something else.

The singer shared an article by John Matthew Stafford, an American footballer, who discussed the issue of racial injustice in the United States.

Matthew is football quarterback for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League.

Eminem expressed his support for the player, saying: "Proud of Matt for writing this. Everyone needs to use their platform to speak out".

The rapper concluded his tweet with hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.



