Video: Jennifer Aniston battles fire flames as humorous stunt goes wrong

Jennifer Aniston grabbed a fire extinguisher and battled the flames after a humorous stunt by host Jimmy Kimmel went terribly wrong during the Emmy Awards 2020.



Jennifer, 51, who surprised her fans with a reunion of her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox at home, battled the flames after Jimmy set the envelopes on fire as a humourous stunt to burn off all the bacteria.



It may also be noted here that the nineties sitcom actress also graced the Emmy Awards 2020 stage in-person with host Jimmy to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series "Schitt's Creek".

Jennifer and Jimmy took every precaution to sanitise the envelope which also included spraying the paper with flammable spray and later throwing it in a bin and set it on fire.

The humorous stunt turned Aniston into an actual firefighter, who put out the flames and saved the stage.

Later, Jimmy turned to Twitter and posted a video with the actress and wrote, “Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys!”



