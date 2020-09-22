SNGPL officials warn of gas shortages due to severe cold in Lahore

SNGPL officials said the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) was being ensured in view of the rising demand for gas. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) warned on Monday that a gas shortage across the city will be witnessed during the winter season.



Gas would only be provided for cooking purposes and no other use during the winters, SNGPL officials said.



However, the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) was being ensured in view of the rising demand for gas, they added.

On the other hand, the SNGPL officials also sounded an alarm for the closure of gas supply for industries, saying they will remain suspended in winter.