Monday Sep 21 2020
Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year's Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to 'get rid' of 2020

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington utilized their time on the virtual 2020 Emmys stage and threw an impromptu New Year’s Eve party because ‘we're ready for this year to be over.’

It appears the star’s little cancel party caught Jimmy Kimmel off guard and when he questioned whether a year can just be canceled, the actress gave a cheeky little quip, claiming, “Of course. We're Emmy nominated television producers."

While the countdown had fans gripped, Reese and Kerry sent temperatures soaring after they admitted that they could kiss, if only COVID-19 wasn’t still a thing.

That was not even the highlight of the evening, Kimmel was so taken aback by the news that he candidly announced his desire to “kiss you guys too."

However, the girls seemed to have plans of their own and gave the host a hard pass claiming, "No, we don't want that. Thank you!"

Check out the video below:


