At least two women killed, six rape incidents reported across Pakistan

KARACHI: At least two women were killed and six rape incidents, including one of gang-rape, were reported across Pakistan on Sunday, alongside one case of knife attack over a relationship dispute and another of extortion via threatening with indecent video.

Men flee after killing wives

Men killed their wives in two separate incidents, police from the respective towns confirmed on Sunday, saying both suspects had fled and were yet to be arrested.



In Jacobabad's Garhi Khero, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death for unknown reasons and fled. Police said the suspect was yet to be caught; however, the reason behind the murder could not be ascertained.

In Rajanpur, on the other hand, a man allegedly shot his wife dead and escaped, police confirmed. They added that the incident took place in the jurisdiction of the City Police station.

Elderly woman succumbs after stabbing, rape

A 70-year-old woman who was subjected to a horrific rape attempt here in the city's Quaidabad has succumbed to her injuries eight days later, police confirmed on Sunday.



According to district police officer (DPO) Khushab, Tariq Wilayat, the elderly woman was severely wounded as the suspect had attacked her with a knife and stabbed her multiple times. The man was said to be her neighbour and has been arrested, police said.

Police added that the rape attempt has been confirmed but the DNA report was yet to be received from the forensic laboratory.

Three separate rape incidents in Sargodha

At least three separate rape incidents were reported here in the city, police said Sunday.

In Sargodha's Mohriwala, a man allegedly attempted to rape a woman, police confirmed, adding that they registered a first information report (FIR) over the assault.

However, a search for the suspect was underway as he had fled after the crime.

In the second incident, which took place in the 8 North village, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl, police said Sunday.

In yet another incident, four dacoits allegedly raped a housewife during a robbery, police said, adding that the suspects had fled. They added that they have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Man accused of attempting to rape sister-in-law

A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to rape his sister-in-law — his elder brother's wife — in the city's Bagh Ali Arain neighbourhood, police said.

Police said the suspect was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was registered on behalf of the survivor.

Two men booked for allegedly gang-raping teen

Two men have been booked for allegedly gang-raping a teenage girl here in the city's Bhabki area, police said Sunday.



Police said that a first information report (FIR) was filed on the request of the 14-year-old girl's brother, who said the suspects took his sister to an abandoned house where they allegedly raped her.

People gathered when she cried for help and the suspects consequently fled the crime scene, according to police.

They said that the girl would undergo a medical examination and raids were being carried out to search for and arrest the suspects.

Separately, a man allegedly harassed and attempted to assault a 15-year-old girl here in Janga Joiya near Vehari's Burewala, police said.

They said that the suspect had managed to escape.

Residents of the area had come to the girl's assistance when she cried out for help, police added.

Young man arrested over rape claims

A young man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl here in the provincial capital's Greater Iqbal Park, police said Sunday.



According to police, a boy and a girl arrived at a local Panagah here in Lahore last night to spend the night, raising suspicions with the shelter's management. When they questioned the girl, she said her neighbour had misled and lied to her in a bid to bring her to Greater Iqbal Park where he allegedly raped her.

The teenage girl recorded her statement with police, following which the suspect was detained. A first information report (FIR) was registered, police said, and an investigation is underway.

Five men attack boy, girl with knives

Five men allegedly attacked a young boy and girl with knives over what the teen claimed was a relationship dispute here in the city's Sherpao Colony, police said Sunday.



The 17-year-old girl claimed her paternal uncle and four other men were involved in the knife attack in Karachi that left her and her 21-year-old friend wounded. Police said both were shifted to hospital for medical attention.

The teen said her family had called the boy to their home under the guise of arranging their marriage but instead attacked them with knives.

Police said the suspects had managed to flee but a search to arrest them was underway.

Extortion, threatening with indecent video

Two police officers have been arrested for extorting money from a shopkeeper by threatening to publish an indecent video on social media and making it go viral, authorities said, adding that terrorism clauses were included in the case.

Both the accused — a sub-inspector and a constable of the Jhawarian police station — are set to be produced in a special anti-terrorism court tomorrow (Monday), police sources said.

The two were arrested three days ago on charges of extorting Rs3 million from the owner of a medical store. The suspects, along with other members of their gang, made an objectionable film of the medical store owner at gunpoint.

They also extorted money from the store owner by threatening to publish the video clip on the Internet and filing a bogus case against him.

Among the three suspects are two men and one woman, all of whom have been granted interim bail till September 25 by an additional sessions judge in Shahpur.

—Additional reporting by Ahmed Faraz in Lahore, Zeeshan Shah in Karachi, and Malik Asghar in Sargodha