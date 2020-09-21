Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth forced to lay off palace staff amid financial hardships

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Queen Elizabeth forced to lay off palace staff amid financial hardships

In light of COVID-19 and its damper on tourism, the monarchy has reportedly lost over £100million in tourism revenue since numerous sites were forced closed.

In light of this financial black hole, royal experts believe the Queen will be forced to lay off nearly 86 full-time palace staffers.

While financial experts working for the crown had initially estimated a £110million increase in annual revenue for 2020, they were forced to reevaluate the figure to a mere collection of £10million.

In lieu of this, ITV’s Mr Ship claimed, "The impact coronavirus has had on the royal finances. Not the Queen's income from the Sovereign Grant or the Duchy of Lancaster but this is for the charities, the historic royal palaces."

Even the show’s producer, Lizzie Robinson gave her two cents on the matter and claimed, "The historic royal palaces have six unoccupied sites; the Tower of London, Hampton Court, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle.”

“They were forecasting an income of around £110million this year. But because of the pandemic they are now only forecasting an income of £10million."

Mr Ship announced the employee cut back during the course of the conversation, "They're saying that they're having to make 86 full-time positions redundant which is going to affect 145 people from their payroll."

More From World:

Trump to block any TikTok deal allowing Chinese parent firm to retain control

Trump to block any TikTok deal allowing Chinese parent firm to retain control
British public warned to get serious about safety measures as coronavirus toll set to surge

British public warned to get serious about safety measures as coronavirus toll set to surge
Ayatollah Khamenei says war with Iraq proved Iran can defend itself

Ayatollah Khamenei says war with Iraq proved Iran can defend itself
Royal experts claim Prince Harry is ‘trapped in new California life’

Royal experts claim Prince Harry is ‘trapped in new California life’
US faces a smoldering COVID-19 pandemic nationwide as flu season starts

US faces a smoldering COVID-19 pandemic nationwide as flu season starts
ICIJ reveals major banks transferred vast sums of allegedly illicit money

ICIJ reveals major banks transferred vast sums of allegedly illicit money
OIC contact group seeks UN intervention in stopping rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir

OIC contact group seeks UN intervention in stopping rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir
India's Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi fears upsurge in child labour amid pandemic crisis

India's Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi fears upsurge in child labour amid pandemic crisis
US judge blocks WeChat download ban amid US-China tech battle

US judge blocks WeChat download ban amid US-China tech battle
Joe Biden accuses Trump of 'abuse of power' in US Supreme Court push

Joe Biden accuses Trump of 'abuse of power' in US Supreme Court push
Prince Charles warns climate crisis will 'dwarf' the impact of coronavirus

Prince Charles warns climate crisis will 'dwarf' the impact of coronavirus
Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's plan for next SC justice nomination

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's plan for next SC justice nomination

Latest

view all