Queen Elizabeth forced to lay off palace staff amid financial hardships

In light of COVID-19 and its damper on tourism, the monarchy has reportedly lost over £100million in tourism revenue since numerous sites were forced closed.

In light of this financial black hole, royal experts believe the Queen will be forced to lay off nearly 86 full-time palace staffers.

While financial experts working for the crown had initially estimated a £110million increase in annual revenue for 2020, they were forced to reevaluate the figure to a mere collection of £10million.

In lieu of this, ITV’s Mr Ship claimed, "The impact coronavirus has had on the royal finances. Not the Queen's income from the Sovereign Grant or the Duchy of Lancaster but this is for the charities, the historic royal palaces."

Even the show’s producer, Lizzie Robinson gave her two cents on the matter and claimed, "The historic royal palaces have six unoccupied sites; the Tower of London, Hampton Court, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle.”

“They were forecasting an income of around £110million this year. But because of the pandemic they are now only forecasting an income of £10million."

Mr Ship announced the employee cut back during the course of the conversation, "They're saying that they're having to make 86 full-time positions redundant which is going to affect 145 people from their payroll."