Bangladesh's key missions suspend visa services in India amid strained ties

A Border Security Force (BSF) official stands in front of the gates of the India-Bangladesh international border in Petrapole, India, October 16, 2024. — Reuters

Bangladesh, India face strain in diplomatic ties since Hasina's ouster.

Hossain directs 3 missions in India to close their visa sections.

Bangladesh Deputy HC in Kolkata restricts visa services.

Bangladesh’s interim government has directed its key diplomatic missions in India, including the High Commission in New Delhi, to suspend visa services citing security concerns, a move that underscores the continuing strain in Dhaka’s relations with New Delhi.

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain said at a media briefing at his office on Thursday that he had instructed Bangladesh’s three missions in India to temporarily close their visa sections, The Star Daily reported on Friday.

“What I have done is that I have asked our three missions [in India] to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It’s a security issue,” Hossain said.

The remarks came after Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services, following similar steps taken earlier by missions in New Delhi and Agartala. However, business and work visas were kept outside the scope of the restriction.

Bangladesh also maintains diplomatic missions in Mumbai and Chennai, where visa services continued to operate.

India had previously imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns.

Ties between Dhaka and New Delhi have remained strained since the Awami League government of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted following violent, student-led street protests in July and August 2024.

It may be noted that the Dhaka-Delhi ties further strained after the former refused to send its national cricket team to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, on the basis of "security concerns".

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift Bangladesh matches outside India.

In its detailed letter to the ICC, Bangladesh board also noted that the fears were not limited to the players, but the provision of visas to media officials, fans, and other stakeholders is also part of the concerns. BCB also cited the government's stance on the issue.

The venues became contentious after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Indian Premier League (IPL) squad amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries, although no official reason was provided.

Following the incident, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country, and the BCB formally wrote to the ICC stating it would not play its T20 World Cup matches in India.