Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
APP

President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese envoy

By
APP

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

President Dr Arif Alvi presenting the award to outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing for his services of further strengthening the Pakistan-China relationship in diverse fields. — NNI

President Dr Arif Alvi has awarded the Hilal-e-Pakistan to outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in recognition of his services of further strengthening the Pakistan-China relationship in diverse fields.

Ambassador Yao Jing has served in Pakistan thrice in various capacities and in aggregate stayed in Islamabad for eleven years.

The special investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday, where the president presented Ambassador Yao Jing with the country’s second-highest civil award, given to people for their meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan.

The event was attended by the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, federal ministers, and high officials of the government.

Read more: China designates Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan

Earlier on September 10, China, replacing Yao Jing, had designated Nong Rong as a new ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently a minister in a provincial government.

Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing has been transferred back to headquarters in Beijing for the next posting.

The newly nominated ambassador, Nong Rong, is a political appointee who has expertise in trade and commerce.

Unlike the outgoing ambassador, he didn’t serve in Pakistan before the appointment.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources

PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources
Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister

Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister
After 8 years, 2 MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory fire case

After 8 years, 2 MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory fire case
FINCEN files — The Pakistani link

FINCEN files — The Pakistani link
BISE Sargodha to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Sargodha to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE DG Khan to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE DG Khan to announce intermediate result 2020 today
Pakistani soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR

Pakistani soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR
BISE Sahiwal to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Sahiwal to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE Gujranwala to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Gujranwala to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE Bahawalpur to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Bahawalpur to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE Rawalpindi to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Rawalpindi to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE Faisalabad to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Faisalabad to announce intermediate result 2020 today

Latest

view all