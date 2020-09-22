Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa accused of kicking mother out of her home

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, has allegedly kicked her mother out of her house after the NBA player's death earlier this year.

During an emotional interview with Univision reporter, Dave Valadez, Sofia Laine spoke tearfully about how her daughter, 38, had forced her to leave her house, also demanding her to return the car she had used.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” she said in Spanish.

The news comes months after Vanessa lost her husband and athlete Kobe Bryant, 41, as well as their daughter Gianna, 13, in a helicopter crash that took place in January this year.

Earlier reports had suggested that Vanessa and her mom shared a close relationship with Laine also helping her daughter through the emotional process of coping with two deaths in the family.

“[Vanessa] is incredibly close to her mom and her mom has been her rock throughout the past few weeks. Her mom is always with her and the girls [Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months] and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system,” a source had told Us Weekly back in February.