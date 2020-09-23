Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami unfollow each other on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami unfollow each other on Instagram

Pakistani young stars Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami, who had been the talk of the town for their romance rumours since 2019 and had stressed on each other's importance in their lives a number of times, have unfollowed each other Instagram, leaving fans speculating about their split.

Alizeh Shah and Noaman, who are currently collaborating in drama series Mere Dil Mera Dusham, unfollowed each other on the photo-video sharing platform on Tuesday evening.

Fans have been talking about their ‘breakup’, however, it has not yet been confirmed by the stars.

Earlier on Tuesday, Alizeh turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her with the pet cat and wrote, “I am born again, Out of the lion's den, I don't have to pretend And it's too late. The story's over now, the end. love you jerry.”

Alizeh and Noaman’s fans see this post of Ehd-e-Wafa actress as a hint of their break-up.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king

Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label
Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber
Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away

‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away
Meghan Markle’s political aims drove her and Prince Harry to the US, says Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle’s political aims drove her and Prince Harry to the US, says Gloria Steinem
Prince Harry joins Meghan Markle in urging Americans to vote in first TV appearance

Prince Harry joins Meghan Markle in urging Americans to vote in first TV appearance

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series
Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress

Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress
Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

Latest

view all