Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami unfollow each other on Instagram

Pakistani young stars Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami, who had been the talk of the town for their romance rumours since 2019 and had stressed on each other's importance in their lives a number of times, have unfollowed each other Instagram, leaving fans speculating about their split.

Alizeh Shah and Noaman, who are currently collaborating in drama series Mere Dil Mera Dusham, unfollowed each other on the photo-video sharing platform on Tuesday evening.

Fans have been talking about their ‘breakup’, however, it has not yet been confirmed by the stars.

Earlier on Tuesday, Alizeh turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her with the pet cat and wrote, “I am born again, Out of the lion's den, I don't have to pretend And it's too late. The story's over now, the end. love you jerry.”

Alizeh and Noaman’s fans see this post of Ehd-e-Wafa actress as a hint of their break-up.