‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away

Veteran US musician and founding member of the American rock and pop band The Four Seasons passed away at the age of 92 in Las Vegas.

DeVito’s friend Alfredo Nittoli said in a statement: “My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night with deep regret I am writing this sitting in his living room I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey."

“It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed. We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him,” Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio, two other founding members of the band confirmed DeVito’s passing on Facebook.

According to CNN, the musician died of Covid-19 complications.

Tommy DeVito was a baritone vocalist as well as lead guitarist in the US rock and pop band The Four Seasons.