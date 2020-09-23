Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

After severing ties with the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encountered a number of hurdles and difficulties, especially over their Sussex Royal brand.

After Queen Elizabeth II decided to strip the pair of their royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were barred from using their previously-owned label.

This happened after Harry and Meghan had already filled out the Sussex Royal trademark application, which was withdrawn after the monarch’s decision was made public.

This undoubtedly came as a huge blow for the Prince Harry who has held the royal title since his birth.

In conversation with Radio 4, royal author Robert Hardman said that this was a ‘setback’ for the duke and duchess.

“They have spent a great deal of money registering the trademarks. While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding the use of the word royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” said Hardman.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post-spring 2020,” he added.

Following the decision, the pair’s non-profit was given the name of Archewell after their son, Archie. 

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber
Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away

‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away
Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami unfollow each other on Instagram

Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami unfollow each other on Instagram
Meghan Markle’s political aims drove her and Prince Harry to the US, says Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle’s political aims drove her and Prince Harry to the US, says Gloria Steinem
Prince Harry joins Meghan Markle in urging Americans to vote in first TV appearance

Prince Harry joins Meghan Markle in urging Americans to vote in first TV appearance

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series
Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress

Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress
Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

Queen Elizabeth devastated after all five ponies succumb to a mysterious disease

Queen Elizabeth devastated after all five ponies succumb to a mysterious disease

Latest

view all