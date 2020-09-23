Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label

After severing ties with the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encountered a number of hurdles and difficulties, especially over their Sussex Royal brand.



After Queen Elizabeth II decided to strip the pair of their royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were barred from using their previously-owned label.

This happened after Harry and Meghan had already filled out the Sussex Royal trademark application, which was withdrawn after the monarch’s decision was made public.

This undoubtedly came as a huge blow for the Prince Harry who has held the royal title since his birth.

In conversation with Radio 4, royal author Robert Hardman said that this was a ‘setback’ for the duke and duchess.

“They have spent a great deal of money registering the trademarks. While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding the use of the word royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” said Hardman.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post-spring 2020,” he added.

Following the decision, the pair’s non-profit was given the name of Archewell after their son, Archie.