Donald Trump reacts strongly to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's censure: 'I'm not a fan of her'

Donald Trump slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their recent video criticising him did not sit well with him.



In a live news conference, Trump said 'he is not a fan' of Meghan and wished Prince Harry 'a lot of luck' as he is going to need it.

"I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he's going to need it," the US president said about the Duchess.

Trump's bitter remarks came after Meghan and Harry appeared on primetime TV in a video for Time's 100 most influential people list.

In the clip, Meghan and Harry urged Americans to reject hate speech and vote for change in the upcoming election.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Prince Harry said, while sitting next to Meghan in their California home.

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes," he added.

"It's time to not only reflect, but act," Harry reiterated.

To this, Meghan added, "We're just six weeks out from Election Day and today is National Voter Registration Day."

"Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard," the Duchess concluded.