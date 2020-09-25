Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 25 2020
Rs150mn worth of currencies, 13kg gold recovered during FIA raid in Karachi

Friday Sep 25, 2020

A sum worth Rs1 million, as well as $18,000, were also recovered from the detainee. Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: At least Rs150 million worth of items, including 13kg gold and various currencies, were recovered during a raid carried out Friday at a flat on the city's Shaheed-e-Millat Road, a top official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirmed.

In a statement following the operation, the director of the FIA's Karachi wing, Munir Ahmed Shaikh, said the raid was carried out at the indication of a suspect, arrested a couple of days ago over suspicion of involvement in the Hawala-Hundi transactions. A sum worth Rs1 million, as well as $18,000, were also recovered from the detainee.

Shaikh added that more than half a kilogramme of silver and other currencies, including US dollars, were also seized during the raid earlier today.

He mentioned that records of a widespread Hawala-Hundi business were also found on the laptop and mobile phone recovered from the suspect arrested earlier.

