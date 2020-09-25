Can't connect right now! retry
Other
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran addresses 75th UNGA session

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the 75th session United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video link and is set to raise the issue of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the international forum.

The general debate of the 193-member assembly, which is traditionally a high-profile annual UN event, opened on September 22. However, this year it is a slimmed-down affair, with world leaders staying away from New York because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be contributing set-piece speeches via video link.

“I expect that the prime minister will once again raise the cause of the Kashmiri people for self-determination and aazadi [freedom] from Indian oppression," Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Munir Akram told APP.

Akram added that the prime minister would also talk about Pakistan’s facilitation of and hopes for the peace process in Afghanistan, its successful response to the coronavirus crisis, debt relief for developing countries, and other international issues in his wide-ranging address.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak on September 26, a day after PM Imran's address.

More From Other:

28 killed in Afghanistan: officials

28 killed in Afghanistan: officials
Misbah says downfall from T20 began long before his tenure

Misbah says downfall from T20 began long before his tenure
'Terrible atmosphere': PM Imran rules out bilateral cricket series with India under Modi govt

'Terrible atmosphere': PM Imran rules out bilateral cricket series with India under Modi govt
England 'owe' Pakistan cricket matches, says Wasim Akram

England 'owe' Pakistan cricket matches, says Wasim Akram
Pakistan conducts 21,020 tests in past 24 hours

Pakistan conducts 21,020 tests in past 24 hours

TECNO Rumored to Initiate New Campaign – ‘#ExpectMoreSafe’

TECNO Rumored to Initiate New Campaign – ‘#ExpectMoreSafe’
UK website, director’s unconditional apology: All charges against Jang/Geo Group baseless

UK website, director’s unconditional apology: All charges against Jang/Geo Group baseless
Tracking the virus: See COVID-19 stats from each country

Tracking the virus: See COVID-19 stats from each country
Chartered flights carrying stranded Brits home not free: British high commissioner

Chartered flights carrying stranded Brits home not free: British high commissioner
Bank Alfalah clarifies news reports regarding closure of Shahdin Manzil branch

Bank Alfalah clarifies news reports regarding closure of Shahdin Manzil branch
Pakistan: Release Media Group Editor

Pakistan: Release Media Group Editor
CPJ demands Pakistan release Jang Media Group CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

CPJ demands Pakistan release Jang Media Group CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

Latest

view all