Saturday Sep 26 2020
Brad Pitt is unbothered by Nicole Poturalski’s comments regarding Angelina Jolie

Even in light of Brad Pitt’s upcoming divorce proceedings, the actor is completely unbothered by any comments Nicole Poturalski may or may not have directed towards Angelina Jolie.

According to a source close to Us Weekly, Brad is neither "angry” nor “upset” about Nicole's cryptic remarks for Angelina Jolie, "happy people don’t hate.”

He simply intends to stay as far away from drama as possible. "For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad.”

For now, "At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved."

For the unversed, Nichole’s comment regarding ‘happy people not hating’ has allegedly been dubbed a jab that supposedly targets trolls who accused her of being hateful towards the Maleficent superstar.

View this post on Instagram

Happy people dont hate

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on


