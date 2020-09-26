Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 26 2020
Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Princess Diana’s 'emotionally cruel' royal snubs leave royal fans shocked

While the princess of the people, Princess Diana is hailed as a selfless member of the Commonwealth who devoted her early years to numerous charities, there is a side to the royal that not many are aware of.

The princess reportedly had an 'emotionally cruel’ side to her personality that would snub any and all wrongdoers, regardless of mercy.

The biggest example of her merciless attitude can be seen in her fallout with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. One royal commentator, Ingrid Seward spoke to Channel five about the incident in detail, and claimed, "The reason that the friendship failed was entirely Diana. This is what Diana did, it was very unique to her. No one would believe that you could be great friends and do one thing wrong and then Diana wouldn't speak to you. Diana would be quite emotionally cruel."

She went on to say, "If someone upset her, she just cut them off. Cut them out of her life." Many reports stipulate that that is how Sarah found herself shut out by the princess.

Jo Hemmings, a psychologist gave his personal take on Princess Diana’s personality and claimed, "There was something about Diana that members of the public found utterly magnetic and were drawn to her. We're always talking about Sarah Ferguson being 'Fergie'."

